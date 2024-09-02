Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

Global Payments stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Global Payments Profile



Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.



