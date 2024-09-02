Versor Investments LP Buys 10,114 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 363.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.