Versor Investments LP Buys 164 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after acquiring an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,736,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.64. 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,879. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day moving average is $232.54.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

