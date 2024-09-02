Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 177,128 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. ChampionX makes up approximately 1.1% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

