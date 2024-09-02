Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 144,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.69. 1,364,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,368. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

