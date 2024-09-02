Versor Investments LP Has $1.33 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Capital World Investors raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

HII traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.77. The company had a trading volume of 384,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

