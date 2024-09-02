Versor Investments LP Invests $3.25 Million in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Stericycle comprises 0.6% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Stericycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 47,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,068. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -269.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

