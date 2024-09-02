Versor Investments LP Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $568.10. 1,082,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.