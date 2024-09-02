Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 119,500 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Permian Resources by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

