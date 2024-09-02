Versor Investments LP Raises Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

