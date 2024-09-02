Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $20,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.29. 1,180,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,992. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

