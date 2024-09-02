Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,435 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 302,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.14. 686,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,857. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $62.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

