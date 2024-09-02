Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.82. 78,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

