Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,382. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.