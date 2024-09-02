Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.24. 311,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,983. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

