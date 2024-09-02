Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. The stock had a trading volume of 690,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,598. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

