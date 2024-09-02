Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,162 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

