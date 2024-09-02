Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,571,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.83. 1,475,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.