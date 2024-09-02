VerusCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,240.25 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $128.88 million and $6,240.25 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,177,381 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,174,232.0615519. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.61005578 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,775.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.