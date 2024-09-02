ViciCoin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for about $20.56 or 0.00035075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $204.72 million and $177,323.27 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,958,451 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

