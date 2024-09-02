Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

