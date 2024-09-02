Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

