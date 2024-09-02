Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

VRDN stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $936.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.