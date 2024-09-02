Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,369,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,615 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $621,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,725,079,000 after buying an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

