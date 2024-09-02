Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
