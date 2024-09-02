Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

