Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.27. 33,466,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

