Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 505 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in RTX by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research increased their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. 6,371,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

