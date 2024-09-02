Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

