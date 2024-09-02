Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.70 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.70 million and $1.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00037953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,219,275 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

