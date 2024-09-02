Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $845.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 845 ($11.14) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.12), with a volume of 147808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.20).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W7L. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.65) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £419.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3,033.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.85), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($93,765.66). 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

