Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 341 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

