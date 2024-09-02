Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.