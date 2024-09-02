Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $10,568,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 167,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 140,840 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

