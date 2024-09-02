Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,192 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,091 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,250,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 635,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 149,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

