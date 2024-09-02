Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $855,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %
MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.06.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
