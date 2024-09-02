Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF comprises about 1.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

