Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.87. 184,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

