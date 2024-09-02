Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $928,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.9% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 41,359 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVLC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $280.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

