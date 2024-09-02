Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

