Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 16 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,084.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,065.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

