Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

