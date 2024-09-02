Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 3,307 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 363,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.