Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 3,307 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 363,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
