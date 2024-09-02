Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 3,878 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 1,218,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,998. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.