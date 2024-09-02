Watershed Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.