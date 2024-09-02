Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $13.39 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,286,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 633.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $375.55 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.56 and a 200-day moving average of $354.53. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

