Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,780 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 151.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.95. The company has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

