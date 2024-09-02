Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $214.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

