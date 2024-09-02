Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 2%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.47. Approximately 20,377,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,823,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after buying an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after buying an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after buying an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,591,000 after buying an additional 831,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.