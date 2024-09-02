WEMIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.13 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $354.89 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WEMIX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 532,377,836 coins and its circulating supply is 410,013,623 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 532,323,835.8652407 with 409,984,133.1178046 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.86355877 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,223,421.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

