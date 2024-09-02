West Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.8% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.78. 655,295 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

